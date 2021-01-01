Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy A5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 96% higher pixel density (576 vs 294 PPI)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2300 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Shows 8% longer battery life (80 vs 74 hours)
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (531 against 392 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|71%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|-
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|400 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2016
|October 2014
|Release date
|March 2016
|December 2014
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|0.403 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is definitely a better buy.
