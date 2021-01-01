Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.