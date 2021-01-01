Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy A5 (2017) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs A5 (2017)

VS
Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7880 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • 36% higher pixel density (576 vs 424 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (95 vs 80 hours)
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
Galaxy A5 (2017)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 576 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 71.69%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 99.3 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7
531 nits
Galaxy A5 (2017) +5%
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 146.1 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 +1%
72.1%
Galaxy A5 (2017)
71.69%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-T830 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~71 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1033 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7 +184%
2138
Galaxy A5 (2017)
753
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S7 +64%
6415
Galaxy A5 (2017)
3912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 +115%
130774
Galaxy A5 (2017)
60874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI Samsung Experience
OS size 7.5 GB 11.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7
9:34 hr
Galaxy A5 (2017) +53%
14:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7
14:50 hr
Galaxy A5 (2017) +11%
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +6%
22:57 hr
Galaxy A5 (2017)
21:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 36 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
Galaxy A5 (2017) +17%
82.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2016 January 2017
Release date March 2016 March 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.522 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
23 (56.1%)
18 (43.9%)
Total votes: 41

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
