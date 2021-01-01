Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy A51
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 42% higher pixel density (576 vs 405 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 15.3% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 8% longer battery life (86 vs 80 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (636 against 531 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
60
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|87.4%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|25 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 +17%
130774
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
187142
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:34 hr
Galaxy A51 +41%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +2%
14:50 hr
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +5%
22:57 hr
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
91
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2016
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2016
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.
