Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси С7
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 42% higher pixel density (576 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 15.3% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (86 vs 80 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (636 against 531 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 576 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM 238 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 99.3 ms 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7
531 nits
Galaxy A51 +20%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7
72.1%
Galaxy A51 +21%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 +17%
130774
Galaxy A51
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7
n/a
Galaxy A51
187142
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.0
OS size 7.5 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7
9:34 hr
Galaxy A51 +41%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +2%
14:50 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +5%
22:57 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
Galaxy A51 +15%
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2016 December 2019
Release date March 2016 December 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
61 (72.6%)
23 (27.4%)
Total votes: 84

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Apple iPhone 11
3. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S9
4. Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G6
5. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy A10e
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A70
9. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A30s
10. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Nova 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish