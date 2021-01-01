Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy J6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy J6

Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy J6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J6, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 96% higher pixel density (576 vs 294 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
Galaxy J6

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 576 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 76.18%
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 99.3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7
531 nits
Galaxy J6
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7
72.1%
Galaxy J6 +6%
76.18%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy J6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7 +202%
2138
Galaxy J6
707
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S7 +81%
6415
Galaxy J6
3548
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 +179%
130774
Galaxy J6
46827
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.0
OS size 7.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7
9:34 hr
Galaxy J6
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7
14:50 hr
Galaxy J6
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7
22:57 hr
Galaxy J6
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
Galaxy J6
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2016 June 2018
Release date March 2016 June 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.809 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.568 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

