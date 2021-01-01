Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy J6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J6, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 96% higher pixel density (576 vs 294 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|76.18%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2018
|Release date
|March 2016
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.809 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.568 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is definitely a better buy.
