Samsung Galaxy S7 vs J7 (2017)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- 44% higher pixel density (576 vs 401 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (531 against 475 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
- Shows 35% longer battery life (108 vs 80 hours)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
60
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|73.1%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|238 Hz
|257 Hz
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|152.5 mm (6 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP54
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7 +214%
2138
681
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S7 +91%
6415
3359
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
82623
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|6.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:34 hr
Galaxy J7 (2017) +51%
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:50 hr
Galaxy J7 (2017) +12%
16:23 hr
Talk (3G)
22:57 hr
Galaxy J7 (2017) +16%
26:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
91
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2017
|Release date
|March 2016
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.567 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.33 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is definitely a better buy.
