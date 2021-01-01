Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • 44% higher pixel density (576 vs 401 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Thinner bezels – 19.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (92 vs 80 hours)
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (785 against 531 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
Galaxy Note 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 576 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 91.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.1%
PWM 238 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 99.3 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7
531 nits
Galaxy Note 10 +48%
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7
72.1%
Galaxy Note 10 +27%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7
130774
Galaxy Note 10 +162%
342267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.1
OS size 7.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7
9:34 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +23%
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7
14:50 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +24%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7
22:57 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +11%
25:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.6
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 9 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
Galaxy Note 10 +14%
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 August 2019
Release date March 2016 August 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
