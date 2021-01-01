Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy Note 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Note 8

Самсунг Галакси С7
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% higher pixel density (576 vs 522 PPI)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (89 vs 80 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.04% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (638 against 531 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
Galaxy Note 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 576 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 83.14%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz 257 Hz
Response time 99.3 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7
531 nits
Galaxy Note 8 +20%
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7
72.1%
Galaxy Note 8 +15%
83.14%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 650 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7 +9%
2138
Galaxy Note 8
1969
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S7
6415
Galaxy Note 8 +5%
6708
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7
130774
Galaxy Note 8 +30%
169920
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI
OS size 7.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7
9:34 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +9%
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +1%
14:50 hr
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +2%
22:57 hr
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.7
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S7
91
Galaxy Note 8 +10%
100
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 9 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
Galaxy Note 8 +22%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 August 2017
Release date March 2016 September 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

