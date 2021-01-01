Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.