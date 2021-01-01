Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S7
VS
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Thinner bezels – 15.98% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (814 against 531 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 576 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 88.08%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM 238 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 99.3 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7
531 nits
Galaxy S10 +53%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7
72.1%
Galaxy S10 +22%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7
130774
Galaxy S10 +146%
321549
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S7
n/a
Galaxy S10
403653
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.0
OS size 7.5 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S7
9:34 hr
Galaxy S10 +8%
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +15%
14:50 hr
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +7%
22:57 hr
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S7
91
Galaxy S10 +25%
114
Video quality
Galaxy S7
86
Galaxy S10 +13%
97
Generic camera score
Galaxy S7
89
Galaxy S10 +22%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S7
71 dB
Galaxy S10 +24%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 February 2019
Release date March 2016 March 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 862 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

