Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy S10e
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- 32% higher pixel density (576 vs 438 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (699 against 531 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 11.2% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9820
- Stereo speakers
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
60
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|438 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.5%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|232 Hz
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1924
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130774
Galaxy S10e +158%
337790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
405386
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|20.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:34 hr
Galaxy S10e +18%
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:50 hr
Galaxy S10e +5%
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +11%
22:57 hr
20:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
91
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2016
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.582 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.575 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (22.2%)
14 (77.8%)
Total votes: 18