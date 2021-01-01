Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy S6 Duos – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (531 against 345 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2550 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S7
vs
Galaxy S6 Duos

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.1 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 576 ppi 576 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 72.1% 71.15%
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 99.3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S7 +54%
531 nits
Galaxy S6 Duos
345 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.4 mm (5.61 inches) 143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S7 +1%
72.1%
Galaxy S6 Duos
71.15%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-T760 MP8
GPU clock 650 MHz 772 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~302 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1552 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7 +111%
2138
Galaxy S6 Duos
1013
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S7 +74%
6415
Galaxy S6 Duos
3678
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 +19%
130774
Galaxy S6 Duos
110196
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz UI
OS size 7.5 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2550 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7
14:50 hr
Galaxy S6 Duos
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7
22:57 hr
Galaxy S6 Duos
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5312 x 2988
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.34 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2016 March 2015
Release date March 2016 April 2015
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 675 USD
SAR (head) 0.406 W/kg 0.382 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.499 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9

