Samsung Galaxy S7 vs S6 Duos
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (531 against 345 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2550 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Duos
- Weighs 14 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
60
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|576 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|71.15%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S7 +111%
2138
1013
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S7 +74%
6415
3678
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 +19%
130774
110196
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
88537
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 5.0.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2550 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:50 hr
Talk (3G)
22:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5312 x 2988
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
91
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|March 2015
|Release date
|March 2016
|April 2015
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 675 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.382 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|0.499 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is definitely a better buy.
