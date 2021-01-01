Samsung Galaxy S7 vs S6 Edge
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on February 21, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (531 against 308 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 10% longer battery life (80 vs 73 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
60
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.1 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|576 ppi
|576 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.1%
|72.22%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|99.3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.4 mm (5.61 inches)
|142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|132 gramm (4.66 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2138
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6415
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S7 +87%
130774
69919
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
139128
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 5.0.2
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|7.5 GB
|6.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (35% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:34 hr
Galaxy S6 Edge +13%
10:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S7 +20%
14:50 hr
12:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S7 +16%
22:57 hr
19:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5312 x 2988
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.34 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S7 +12%
91
Video quality
Galaxy S7 +4%
86
Generic camera score
Galaxy S7 +9%
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2016
|March 2015
|Release date
|March 2016
|April 2015
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.406 W/kg
|0.334 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|0.594 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is definitely a better buy.
