Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.