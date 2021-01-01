Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- 62% higher pixel density (529 vs 326 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3110 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 184K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 7% longer battery life (94 vs 88 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|529 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.8%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
173617
iPhone 11 +161%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
184476
iPhone 11 +184%
524428
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI
|-
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
iPhone 11 +26%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:03 hr
iPhone 11 +15%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 Plus +34%
23:43 hr
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 11 +47%
129
Video quality
iPhone 11 +24%
109
Generic camera score
iPhone 11 +35%
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2017
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2017
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.26 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
