Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.