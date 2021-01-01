Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси С8 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 31% higher pixel density (529 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8 Plus
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 529 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 Plus
638 nits
Galaxy A51
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 Plus
84%
Galaxy A51 +4%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 546 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 Plus +56%
173617
Galaxy A51
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 Plus
184476
Galaxy A51 +1%
187142
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.0
OS size 11.7 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8 Plus
12:16 hr
Galaxy A51 +9%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 Plus +13%
16:03 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 Plus +9%
23:43 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 Plus +2%
83 dB
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 December 2019
Release date April 2017 December 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

