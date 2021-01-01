Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.