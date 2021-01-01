Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Note 10 Plus

Самсунг Галакси С8 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 184K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (107 vs 88 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (789 against 638 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8 Plus
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 529 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 92.39%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.4%
PWM 250 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 Plus
638 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +24%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 546 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 Plus
173617
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +98%
343037
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 Plus
184476
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +138%
438211
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 11.7 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8 Plus +1%
12:16 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 Plus
16:03 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +15%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 Plus
23:43 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +38%
32:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.6
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 August 2019
Release date April 2017 August 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (9.1%)
10 (90.9%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy A51
2. Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy S10 Plus
3. Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Plus
4. Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Galaxy S8 Plus vs P40 Pro
6. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Mi 10 Pro
7. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro
8. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Mi Note 10
9. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Plus
10. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish