Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy S20

VS
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (88 vs 78 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 184K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (810 against 638 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8 Plus
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 529 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 Plus
638 nits
Galaxy S20 +27%
810 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 Plus
84%
Galaxy S20 +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 546 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 Plus
184476
Galaxy S20 +173%
502775
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.0
OS size 11.7 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8 Plus +5%
12:16 hr
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 Plus +33%
16:03 hr
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 Plus +65%
23:43 hr
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 Plus
83 dB
Galaxy S20 +3%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 February 2020
Release date April 2017 March 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

Avatar
Jay 25 March 2021 07:10
I recently brought the S20 while I'm still having the S8. I've noticed the difference in software. •1st - The drop down option doesn't show the brightness control on top for S20. So it was been dow graded from S8 features. •2nd - The secure folder only fits for 12 apps in 1 tray while in S8, you can fit 25 apps per tray. •3rd - You cannot transfer contacts in and out from secure folder. Unlike before in S8 version in Android 7.0. •4th - S20 have 4000mah but consume more power than the S8 even if your using dark mode. •5th- Notifications for facebook or any apps will still pop-up even if you block them all from the main notification settings. Same as S8 version so no improvement. 6th - It only have a 2D face recognition software. Not that secure. 7th - Calendar event alarm still unnoticeable. You can't hear if it alarms. 8th - S20 Easily get hot when you use it. Unlike S8. 9th - S20 Still hung up or struggling to load some apps even if you are using 5G. 10th - Most of your contacts will be duplicated. I will add later on if I will find any flows and backdraft with the Android 11 update from Android 7
