Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs S20 Ultra

VS
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 184K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (893 against 638 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8 Plus
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 529 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 89.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.2%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 Plus
638 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +40%
893 nits
Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 546 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 Plus
173617
Galaxy S20 Ultra +138%
413089
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 Plus
184476
Galaxy S20 Ultra +170%
498298
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.0
OS size 11.7 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8 Plus +18%
12:16 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 Plus +28%
16:03 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 Plus
23:43 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +3%
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 Plus
83 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra +2%
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 February 2020
Release date April 2017 March 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (43.5%)
13 (56.5%)
Total votes: 23

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
