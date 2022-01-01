Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs S21 FE 5G

Самсунг Галакси С8 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 58 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • 32% higher pixel density (529 vs 401 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 284K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • The phone is 4-years and 10-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8 Plus
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 529 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 580 nits 420 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 89.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97%
PWM 250 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S8 Plus
642 nits
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +23%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 660
GPU clock 546 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S8 Plus
284843
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +165%
755400
CPU 79698 194989
GPU 110641 281856
Memory 32680 133252
UX 63996 147872
Total score 284843 755400
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5796
PCMark 3.0 score - 12359
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 12
ROM One UI One UI 4.0
OS size 11.7 GB 17.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:32 hr 07:42 hr
Watching video 12:01 hr 13:05 hr
Gaming 04:49 hr 05:29 hr
Standby 82 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S8 Plus
26:38 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 Plus
83 dB
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +7%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 January 2022
Release date April 2017 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
8 (100%)
Total votes: 8

