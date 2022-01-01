Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 58 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.