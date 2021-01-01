Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy S8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy S8

VS
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 184K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8 Plus
vs
Galaxy S8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 529 ppi 570 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 Plus +4%
638 nits
Galaxy S8
616 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 546 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 Plus +2%
173617
Galaxy S8
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 Plus
184476
Galaxy S8 +25%
231240
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI One UI
OS size 11.7 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8 Plus +21%
12:16 hr
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 Plus +12%
16:03 hr
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 Plus
23:43 hr
Galaxy S8 +4%
24:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 Plus +1%
83 dB
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 March 2017
Release date April 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg 0.315 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

