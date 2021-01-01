Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy S8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 184K)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|529 ppi
|570 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|83.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.8%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 Plus +2%
173617
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
184476
Galaxy S8 +25%
231240
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8 Plus +21%
12:16 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 Plus +12%
16:03 hr
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
23:43 hr
Galaxy S8 +4%
24:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2017
|March 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.26 W/kg
|0.315 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
