Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Apple iPhone 11

Самсунг Галакси С8
Samsung Galaxy S8
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • 75% higher pixel density (570 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 230K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (94 vs 84 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
613 nits
iPhone 11 +4%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S8 +6%
83.6%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 546 MHz -
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
336
iPhone 11 +290%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1432
iPhone 11 +140%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
230144
iPhone 11 +123%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI -
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
iPhone 11 +52%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
iPhone 11 +29%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +39%
24:30 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S8
88
iPhone 11 +47%
129
Video quality
Galaxy S8
88
iPhone 11 +24%
109
Generic camera score
Galaxy S8
88
iPhone 11 +35%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
81.8 dB
iPhone 11 +1%
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 September 2019
Release date April 2017 September 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
21 (72.4%)
8 (27.6%)
Total votes: 29

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy S8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A31
4. Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A71
5. Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S20
6. iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10
7. iPhone 11 and Galaxy A51
8. iPhone 11 and iPhone XR
9. iPhone 11 and Huawei P30
10. iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish