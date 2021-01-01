Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Comes with 1179 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 18.2% more screen real estate
- 75% higher pixel density (570 vs 326 PPI)
- Shows 27% longer battery life (84 vs 66 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 231K)
- Stereo speakers
- 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 921 and 340 points
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI
|-
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2017
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
