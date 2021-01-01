Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 59K)
- 75% higher pixel density (570 vs 326 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 8% longer battery life (84 vs 78 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (690 against 616 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- 3.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 340 points
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|100%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI
|-
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2017
|September 2018
|Release date
|April 2017
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.
