Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Apple iPhone XS

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Samsung Galaxy S8
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (84 vs 72 hours)
  • 24% higher pixel density (570 vs 458 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 342 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2658 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 231K)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 3.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 340 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
616 nits
iPhone XS +7%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 +1%
83.6%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 546 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
340
iPhone XS +226%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1447
iPhone XS +94%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8
170326
iPhone XS +126%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
231240
iPhone XS +48%
342040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI -
OS size 11.7 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
iPhone XS +1%
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 +28%
14:32 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +72%
24:30 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
iPhone XS +6%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 September 2018
Release date April 2017 September 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (42.9%)
8 (57.1%)
Total votes: 14

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy S8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A51
4. Galaxy S8 vs Redmi Note 8
5. Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S20 Plus
6. iPhone XS vs Galaxy S10
7. iPhone XS vs iPhone XR
8. iPhone XS vs iPhone 11 Pro
9. iPhone XS vs Galaxy S20 Plus
10. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish