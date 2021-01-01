Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Huawei Mate 20

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20
Samsung Galaxy S8
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • 50% higher pixel density (570 vs 381 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 231K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (92 vs 84 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (767 against 616 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 570 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 88%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.4%
PWM 250 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
616 nits
Mate 20 +25%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Mate 20 +5%
88%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 546 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
340
Mate 20 +89%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1447
Mate 20 +53%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8
170326
Mate 20 +60%
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
231240
Mate 20 +62%
374032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (296th and 149th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI EMUI 10.1
OS size 11.7 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Mate 20 +93%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +8%
24:30 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.7 f/2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 +5%
82.4 dB
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 October 2018
Release date April 2017 November 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S8
2. iPhone 11 or Galaxy S8
3. Galaxy A31 or Galaxy S8
4. Galaxy A71 or Galaxy S8
5. Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S8
6. iPhone 11 or Mate 20
7. Huawei P30 or Mate 20
8. Honor 20 or Mate 20
9. Nova 5T or Mate 20
10. Huawei P40 or Mate 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish