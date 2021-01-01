Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Nova 3i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Huawei Nova 3i

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Хуавей Nova 3i
Samsung Galaxy S8
Huawei Nova 3i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Huawei Nova 3i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (616 against 343 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (570 vs 409 PPI)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 167K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3i
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 3000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Nova 3i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 82.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +80%
616 nits
Nova 3i
343 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 +2%
83.6%
Nova 3i
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Huawei Nova 3i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G51
GPU clock 546 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8 +7%
340
Nova 3i
319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8 +9%
1447
Nova 3i
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +23%
170326
Nova 3i
138555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 +38%
231240
Nova 3i
167262
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI EMUI 9.0
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Nova 3i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Nova 3i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Nova 3i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Nova 3i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 July 2018
Release date April 2017 October 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.64 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S8
2. iPhone 11 or Galaxy S8
3. Galaxy A31 or Galaxy S8
4. Galaxy A71 or Galaxy S8
5. Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S8
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Nova 3i
7. Redmi Note 9S or Nova 3i
8. Nova 5T or Nova 3i
9. Nova 7i or Nova 3i
10. Nova 4 or Nova 3i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish