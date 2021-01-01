Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P20 Lite

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy S8
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 32% higher pixel density (570 vs 432 PPI)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (84 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (616 against 475 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 570 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 80.72%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +30%
616 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 +4%
83.6%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 546 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1447
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +129%
170326
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
231240
P20 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI EMUI 9.0
OS size 11.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
P20 Lite +10%
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 +52%
14:32 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +47%
24:30 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
P20 Lite +2%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 March 2018
Release date April 2017 March 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%)
Total votes: 9

