Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 32% higher pixel density (570 vs 432 PPI)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (84 vs 77 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (616 against 475 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- The phone is 11-months newer
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|80.72%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1035:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2017
|March 2018
|Release date
|April 2017
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
6 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%)
Total votes: 9