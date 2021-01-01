Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Huawei P30 Pro

VS
Samsung Galaxy S8
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • 43% higher pixel density (570 vs 398 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 231K)
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (100 vs 84 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 5.29% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 88.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99%
PWM 250 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +3%
616 nits
P30 Pro
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
P30 Pro +6%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 546 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
340
P30 Pro +97%
671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1447
P30 Pro +59%
2294
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8
170326
P30 Pro +73%
294808
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
231240
P30 Pro +79%
414044
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (296th and 127th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI EMUI 10
OS size 11.7 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
P30 Pro +41%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
P30 Pro +41%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
P30 Pro +13%
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S8
88
P30 Pro +35%
119
Video quality
Galaxy S8
88
P30 Pro +10%
97
Generic camera score
Galaxy S8
88
P30 Pro +27%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
P30 Pro +6%
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 March 2019
Release date April 2017 May 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

