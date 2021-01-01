Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 128K)
- Shows 17% longer battery life (84 vs 72 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (616 against 554 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.03% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|565 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|78.57%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|2410 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|31.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2809:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2017
|February 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.393 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.
