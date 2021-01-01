Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the LG G7 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.