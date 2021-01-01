Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs G7 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G7 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the LG G7 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (84 vs 77 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (918 against 616 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 231K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 340 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
G7 ThinQ

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.19%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 250 Hz 1174 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1988:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
616 nits
G7 ThinQ +49%
918 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
G7 ThinQ
83.19%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G7 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 630
GPU clock 546 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
340
G7 ThinQ +48%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1447
G7 ThinQ +43%
2071
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8
170326
G7 ThinQ +52%
259278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
231240
G7 ThinQ +20%
276374
AnTuTu Ranking (296th and 250th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI LG UX 7.0
OS size 11.7 GB 8.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, WPC/WPA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
G7 ThinQ +4%
10:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 +51%
14:32 hr
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +5%
24:30 hr
G7 ThinQ
23:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S8 +5%
88
G7 ThinQ
84
Video quality
Galaxy S8 +11%
88
G7 ThinQ
79
Generic camera score
Galaxy S8 +6%
88
G7 ThinQ
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
G7 ThinQ +1%
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 May 2018
Release date April 2017 June 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.244 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.466 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the LG G7 ThinQ. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (11.8%)
15 (88.2%)
Total votes: 17

