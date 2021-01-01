Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG V20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 24% longer battery life (84 vs 68 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Thinner bezels – 11.56% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 11% higher pixel density (570 vs 515 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the LG V20
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|72.04%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Silver, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2150 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|624 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~498 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI
|LG UX 5
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:26 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2017
|September 2016
|Release date
|April 2017
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.824 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|0.892 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.
