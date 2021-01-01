Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs LG V20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG V20

Самсунг Галакси С8
Samsung Galaxy S8
VS
Лджи V20
LG V20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (84 vs 68 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Thinner bezels – 11.56% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (570 vs 515 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
LG V20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 570 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 72.04%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
613 nits
LG V20 +1%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S8 +16%
83.6%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 530
GPU clock 546 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
336
LG V20
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1432
LG V20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
230144
LG V20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI LG UX 5
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8 +37%
10:05 hr
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 +78%
14:32 hr
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +25%
24:30 hr
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S8
88
LG V20
n/a
Video quality
Galaxy S8
88
LG V20
n/a
Generic camera score
Galaxy S8
88
LG V20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 12

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 +2%
81.8 dB
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 September 2016
Release date April 2017 September 2016
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S20 Plus
6. LG V20 and V40 ThinQ
7. LG V20 and LG V30
8. LG V20 and Samsung Galaxy S7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish