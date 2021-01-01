Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.