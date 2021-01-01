Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs V40 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG V40 ThinQ

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Лджи V40 ThinQ
Samsung Galaxy S8
LG V40 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the LG V40 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (84 vs 64 hours)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 231K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
V40 ThinQ

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.85%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.5%
PWM 250 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
616 nits
V40 ThinQ +2%
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
V40 ThinQ
83.85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG V40 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 630
GPU clock 546 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1447
V40 ThinQ
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8
170326
V40 ThinQ +43%
243339
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
231240
V40 ThinQ +26%
292502
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (296th and 229th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI LG UX 7.1
OS size 11.7 GB 20.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8 +24%
10:05 hr
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 +41%
14:32 hr
V40 ThinQ
10:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +13%
24:30 hr
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
V40 ThinQ +3%
84.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 October 2018
Release date April 2017 October 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.318 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the LG V40 ThinQ. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

