Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 6T

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Ванплас 6Т
Samsung Galaxy S8
OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 42% higher pixel density (570 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (616 against 445 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3000 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 231K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 340 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +38%
616 nits
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
OnePlus 6T +3%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 630
GPU clock 546 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
340
OnePlus 6T +50%
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1447
OnePlus 6T +63%
2353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8
170326
OnePlus 6T +71%
291757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
231240
OnePlus 6T +30%
300845
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (296th and 217th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 11.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
OnePlus 6T +20%
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
OnePlus 6T +8%
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
OnePlus 6T +20%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S8
88
OnePlus 6T +15%
101
Video quality
Galaxy S8
88
OnePlus 6T +3%
91
Generic camera score
Galaxy S8
88
OnePlus 6T +11%
98

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 +2%
82.4 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 October 2018
Release date April 2017 February 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6T. But if the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S8
2. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S8
3. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Galaxy S8
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Galaxy S8
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S8
6. Apple iPhone 11 or OnePlus 6T
7. Huawei P30 Pro or OnePlus 6T
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 6T
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or OnePlus 6T
10. Huawei Mate 30 Pro or OnePlus 6T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish