Samsung Galaxy S8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 53 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 119K)
  • 111% higher pixel density (570 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (613 against 484 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (122 vs 84 hours)
  • The phone is 4-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 93.9%
PWM 250 Hz 806 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 43 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1126:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +27%
613 nits
Galaxy A03s
484 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 +2%
83.6%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 546 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8 +90%
340
Galaxy A03s
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8 +64%
1449
Galaxy A03s
886
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S8 +123%
267070
Galaxy A03s
119685
CPU 82534 36930
GPU 78772 15632
Memory 49768 29149
UX 57895 38919
Total score 267070 119685
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM One UI One UI Core 3.1
OS size 11.7 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (15% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy A03s +99%
20:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy A03s +8%
15:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy A03s +22%
29:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy A03s +5%
86.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2017 August 2021
Release date April 2017 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.

