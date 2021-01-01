Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 106K)
- 110% higher pixel density (570 vs 271 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (616 against 422 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|81.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|90%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|77 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8 +43%
340
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8 +71%
1447
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +103%
170326
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 +116%
231240
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
24:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2017
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2017
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.
