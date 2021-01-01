Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 106K)
  • 110% higher pixel density (570 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (616 against 422 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 570 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 90%
PWM 250 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +46%
616 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 +2%
83.6%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 546 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8 +43%
340
Galaxy A10
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8 +71%
1447
Galaxy A10
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +103%
170326
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 +116%
231240
Galaxy A10
106933
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 11.7 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy A10 +4%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2017 February 2019
Release date April 2017 March 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.

