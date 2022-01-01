Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 and came out 60 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 43% higher pixel density (570 vs 400 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|83.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|MediaTek Helio P95
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1449
|CPU
|82534
|-
|GPU
|78772
|-
|Memory
|49768
|-
|UX
|57895
|-
|Total score
|267070
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
24:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|-
|LTE Cat*
|16
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2017
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2017
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the display, performance, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1