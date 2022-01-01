Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A13

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 and came out 60 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 43% higher pixel density (570 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 5.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
613 nits
Galaxy A13
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 MediaTek Helio P95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 546 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S8
267070
Galaxy A13
n/a
CPU 82534 -
GPU 78772 -
Memory 49768 -
UX 57895 -
Total score 267070 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 12
ROM One UI One UI 4.1
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy A13
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy A13
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy A13
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 16 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy A13
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2017 March 2022
Release date April 2017 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the display, performance, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

