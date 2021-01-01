Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 113% higher pixel density (570 vs 268 PPI)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 116K)
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (616 against 396 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
51
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|85%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8 +43%
340
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8 +69%
1447
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +99%
170326
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 +98%
231240
116661
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
24:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2017
|March 2019
|Release date
|April 2017
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.
