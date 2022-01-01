Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A22

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А22
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy A22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 51 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 108% higher pixel density (570 vs 274 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 229K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (121 vs 84 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 4-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 338 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 140.9%
PWM 250 Hz 127 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +3%
614 nits
Galaxy A22
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Galaxy A22 +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 546 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
338
Galaxy A22 +11%
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8 +5%
1441
Galaxy A22
1369
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S8 +18%
271325
Galaxy A22
229723
CPU 66455 66889
GPU 96861 52799
Memory 44550 42837
UX 63630 68466
Total score 271325 229723
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 683
PCMark 3.0 score - 6750
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM One UI One UI Core 3.1
OS size 11.7 GB 18.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy A22 +71%
17:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy A22 +27%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy A22 +29%
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 +3%
82.4 dB
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2017 June 2021
Release date April 2017 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A22. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

