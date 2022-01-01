Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs A32 5G

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 111% higher pixel density (570 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (613 against 496 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (123 vs 84 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 340 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.1%
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms 53 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 862:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +24%
613 nits
Galaxy A32 5G
496 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 +2%
83.6%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 546 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
340
Galaxy A32 5G +47%
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1449
Galaxy A32 5G +15%
1673
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S8 +5%
267070
Galaxy A32 5G
253549
CPU 82534 81558
GPU 78772 54350
Memory 49768 59934
UX 57895 58038
Total score 267070 253549
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1224
PCMark 3.0 score - 6916
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 11.7 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +74%
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +9%
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +29%
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy A32 5G +13%
93.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 January 2021
Release date April 2017 February 2021
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
