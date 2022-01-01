Samsung Galaxy S8 vs A32 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 111% higher pixel density (570 vs 270 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (613 against 496 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Shows 46% longer battery life (123 vs 84 hours)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
- 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 340 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|81.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|96.1%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|53 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|862:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
340
Galaxy A32 5G +47%
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1449
Galaxy A32 5G +15%
1673
|CPU
|82534
|81558
|GPU
|78772
|54350
|Memory
|49768
|59934
|UX
|57895
|58038
|Total score
|267070
|253549
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1224
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6916
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +74%
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:32 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +9%
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
24:30 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +29%
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2017
|January 2021
|Release date
|April 2017
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
