Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.