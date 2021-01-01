Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A5

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А5
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy A5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • 94% higher pixel density (570 vs 294 PPI)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2300 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (616 against 392 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (84 vs 74 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.6% more screen real estate
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy A5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 570 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 71%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +57%
616 nits
Galaxy A5
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 123 gramm (4.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 +18%
83.6%
Galaxy A5
71%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 -
Lithography process 10 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 -
GPU clock 546 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1447
Galaxy A5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +710%
170326
Galaxy A5
21018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
231240
Galaxy A5
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM One UI TouchWiz
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2300 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy A5 +13%
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 +56%
14:32 hr
Galaxy A5
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +35%
24:30 hr
Galaxy A5
18:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8 +25%
82.4 dB
Galaxy A5
66 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 October 2014
Release date April 2017 December 2014
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.403 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

