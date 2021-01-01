Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A50

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (570 vs 403 PPI)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 161K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (616 against 548 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (98 vs 84 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 141.5%
PWM 250 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +12%
616 nits
Galaxy A50
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Galaxy A50 +2%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 546 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8 +2%
340
Galaxy A50
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8 +19%
1447
Galaxy A50
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +17%
170326
Galaxy A50
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 +43%
231240
Galaxy A50
161742
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 11.7 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy A50 +21%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy A50 +8%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S8 +4%
88
Galaxy A50
85
Video quality
Galaxy S8 +11%
88
Galaxy A50
79
Generic camera score
Galaxy S8 +6%
88
Galaxy A50
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy A50 +3%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 February 2019
Release date April 2017 March 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S8. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
89 (64.5%)
49 (35.5%)
Total votes: 138

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S20 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Huawei P30 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi A3
9. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish