Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A51
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 41% higher pixel density (570 vs 405 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 173K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|25 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
336
Galaxy A51 +3%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8 +12%
1432
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 +33%
230144
173313
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (198th and 277th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Galaxy A51 +31%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8 +1%
14:32 hr
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +13%
24:30 hr
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2017
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2017
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
