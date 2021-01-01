Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A51 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs A51 5G

Самсунг Галакси С8
Samsung Galaxy S8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, which is powered by Exynos 980 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (570 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (313K versus 230K)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy A51 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
613 nits
Galaxy A51 5G +3%
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Galaxy A51 5G +4%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G76MP5
GPU clock 546 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
336
Galaxy A51 5G +106%
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1432
Galaxy A51 5G +30%
1861
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
230144
Galaxy A51 5G +36%
313612
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (198th and 136th place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 11.7 GB 22.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy A51 5G +42%
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy A51 5G +28%
18:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +10%
24:30 hr
Galaxy A51 5G
22:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
81.8 dB
Galaxy A51 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 April 2020
Release date April 2017 June 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

