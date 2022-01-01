Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A52s 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs A52s 5G

Самсунг Галакси С8
Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • 41% higher pixel density (570 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (491K versus 271K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (31:30 vs 25:33 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (800 against 617 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
Galaxy A52s 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 138.1%
PWM 250 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
617 nits
Galaxy A52s 5G +30%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Galaxy A52s 5G +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 546 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
339
Galaxy A52s 5G +127%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1446
Galaxy A52s 5G +93%
2785
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S8
271359
Galaxy A52s 5G +81%
491121
CPU 66455 153005
GPU 96861 153219
Memory 44550 72604
UX 63630 113850
Total score 271359 491121
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2466
PCMark 3.0 score - 12028
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI One UI 4.1
OS size 11.7 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:42 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 11:12 hr 15:35 hr
Gaming 04:31 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 85 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S8
25:33 hr
Galaxy A52s 5G +23%
31:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy A52s 5G +1%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 August 2021
Release date April 2017 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

