Samsung Galaxy S8 vs A52s 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- 41% higher pixel density (570 vs 405 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Weighs 34 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (491K versus 271K)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Shows 23% longer battery life (31:30 vs 25:33 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (800 against 617 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
- The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|138.1%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|231 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Galaxy A52s 5G +127%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1446
Galaxy A52s 5G +93%
2785
|CPU
|66455
|153005
|GPU
|96861
|153219
|Memory
|44550
|72604
|UX
|63630
|113850
|Total score
|271359
|491121
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2466
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|12028
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|08:42 hr
|09:19 hr
|Watching video
|11:12 hr
|15:35 hr
|Gaming
|04:31 hr
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|85 hr
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2017
|August 2021
|Release date
|April 2017
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.88 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6