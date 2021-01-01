Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs A7 (2018)

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 92K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (570 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
  • Thinner bezels – 8.91% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.7 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (93 vs 84 hours)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 74.69%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.7%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +3%
616 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018)
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 +12%
83.6%
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 546 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +40%
170326
Galaxy A7 (2018)
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 +149%
231240
Galaxy A7 (2018)
92883
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI One UI 2.0
OS size 11.7 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +15%
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +5%
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +4%
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy A7 (2018) +4%
85.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 September 2018
Release date April 2017 September 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (66.7%)
6 (33.3%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e or Samsung Galaxy S8
2. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S8
3. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Samsung Galaxy S8
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy S8
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy S8
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
7. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
8. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
10. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) or Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish