Samsung Galaxy S8 vs A7 (2018)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 92K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 39% higher pixel density (570 vs 411 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
- Thinner bezels – 8.91% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.7 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (93 vs 84 hours)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|74.69%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.7%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +40%
170326
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 +149%
231240
92883
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +15%
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:32 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +5%
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
24:30 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +4%
25:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2017
|September 2018
|Release date
|April 2017
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.335 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.425 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
12 (66.7%)
6 (33.3%)
Total votes: 18