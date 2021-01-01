Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy C8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy C8, which is powered by MediaTek MT6757 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% higher pixel density (570 vs 401 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 10.11% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy C8
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy C8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 570 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 73.49%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
616 nits
Galaxy C8
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8 +14%
83.6%
Galaxy C8
73.49%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy C8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 MediaTek MT6757
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-T880 MP2
GPU clock 546 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1447
Galaxy C8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +2420%
170326
Galaxy C8
6758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
231240
Galaxy C8
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.1
ROM One UI Samsung Experience 8
OS size 11.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy C8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy C8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy C8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy C8
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2017 September 2017
Release date April 2017 September 2017
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 219 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.719 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
