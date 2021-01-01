Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs M52 5G

Самсунг Галакси С8
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 45% higher pixel density (570 vs 393 PPI)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (615 against 400 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 265K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 570 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 86.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8 +54%
615 nits
Galaxy M52 5G
400 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S8
83.6%
Galaxy M52 5G +3%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 546 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S8
335
Galaxy M52 5G +126%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S8
1431
Galaxy M52 5G +91%
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S8
265832
Galaxy M52 5G +87%
497375
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM One UI One UI 3.1
OS size 11.7 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2017 September 2021
Release date April 2017 October 2021
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

