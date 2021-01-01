Samsung Galaxy S8 vs M52 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 54 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 45% higher pixel density (570 vs 393 PPI)
- Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (615 against 400 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 265K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|86.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Galaxy M52 5G +126%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1431
Galaxy M52 5G +91%
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
265832
Galaxy M52 5G +87%
497375
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
24:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2017
|September 2021
|Release date
|April 2017
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.
