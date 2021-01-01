Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy Note 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Note 8

Самсунг Галакси С8
Samsung Galaxy S8
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 230K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S8
vs
Galaxy Note 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 570 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 83.14%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 250 Hz 257 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S8
613 nits
Galaxy Note 8 +4%
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S8 +1%
83.6%
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 546 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~349 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8
230144
Galaxy Note 8 +12%
258272
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (198th and 186th place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI One UI
OS size 11.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +1%
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Galaxy Note 8
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S8 +10%
24:30 hr
Galaxy Note 8
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7 f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S8
88
Galaxy Note 8 +14%
100
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 16 16

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S8
81.8 dB
Galaxy Note 8 +5%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2017 August 2017
Release date April 2017 September 2017
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.315 W/kg 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (40%)
9 (60%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish